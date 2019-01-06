PikcioChain One Day Volume Reaches $0.00 (PKC)

PikcioChain (CURRENCY:PKC) traded up 11.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 6th. One PikcioChain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0184 or 0.00000450 BTC on popular exchanges including Switcheo Network and CoinBene. PikcioChain has a market cap of $794,776.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of PikcioChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PikcioChain has traded up 5.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009039 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002956 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00025023 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.48 or 0.02214337 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00156259 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00211827 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024694 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000106 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024726 BTC.

PikcioChain Profile

PikcioChain launched on November 15th, 2017. PikcioChain’s total supply is 83,927,273 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,267,849 tokens. PikcioChain’s official website is www.pikcio.com. The Reddit community for PikcioChain is /r/PikcioChain. PikcioChain’s official message board is news.pikciochain.com. PikcioChain’s official Twitter account is @pikciochainpkc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PikcioChain Token Trading

PikcioChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PikcioChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PikcioChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PikcioChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

