Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 0.112 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 1st. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 11th.

Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.4% per year over the last three years.

Get Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund alerts:

PCN stock opened at $15.44 on Friday. Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.35 and a fifty-two week high of $19.25.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/06/pimco-corporate-income-strategy-fund-pcn-to-issue-monthly-dividend-of-0-11.html.

Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

Featured Story: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.