PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund (PKO) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.19

PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PKO) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 1st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 11th.
PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 19.6% annually over the last three years.
NYSE PKO opened at $25.90 on Friday. PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $23.21 and a 1 year high of $27.98.
In other news, insider Thibault Christian Stracke purchased 4,000 shares of PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.77 per share, for a total transaction of $95,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 10,500 shares of company stock worth $254,485 in the last quarter.
PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile
There is no company description available for PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund.
