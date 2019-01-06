PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PKO) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 1st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 11th.

PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 19.6% annually over the last three years.

Get PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund alerts:

NYSE PKO opened at $25.90 on Friday. PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $23.21 and a 1 year high of $27.98.

In other news, insider Thibault Christian Stracke purchased 4,000 shares of PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.77 per share, for a total transaction of $95,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 10,500 shares of company stock worth $254,485 in the last quarter.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/06/pimco-income-opportunity-fund-pko-announces-monthly-dividend-of-0-19.html.

PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

There is no company description available for PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund.

Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.