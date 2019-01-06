Pimco Municipal Income Fund II Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (PML)

Pimco Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 1st. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 11th.

Shares of NYSE:PML opened at $13.53 on Friday. Pimco Municipal Income Fund II has a 12 month low of $11.80 and a 12 month high of $13.80.

Pimco Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

