Pitcairn Co. Has $10.26 Million Stake in Visa Inc (V)

Pitcairn Co. trimmed its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,361 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,120 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 1.1% of Pitcairn Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Visa were worth $10,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Visa by 1.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 121,549,085 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $16,099,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535,089 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Visa by 2.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 85,466,413 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $11,320,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398,540 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Visa by 2.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,087,489 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,714,751,000 after purchasing an additional 401,700 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC increased its stake in Visa by 2.5% in the second quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 15,192,387 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,012,232,000 after purchasing an additional 365,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Visa by 10.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,098,080 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,469,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,838 shares during the last quarter. 80.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on V shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $166.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Visa in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. Barclays started coverage on Visa in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Visa from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.33.

In related news, SVP James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,252 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.56, for a total value of $325,549.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 99,636 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.28, for a total value of $13,877,302.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 296,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,355,714. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,395 shares of company stock valued at $16,697,489 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $133.65 on Friday. Visa Inc has a 1-year low of $111.02 and a 1-year high of $151.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.13 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.05.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.01. Visa had a return on equity of 38.00% and a net margin of 49.98%. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

