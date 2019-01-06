PLNcoin (PLNC) Market Cap Reaches $3,311.00

PLNcoin (CURRENCY:PLNC) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. PLNcoin has a market cap of $3,311.00 and $0.00 worth of PLNcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PLNcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PLNcoin has traded down 21.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Novacoin (NVC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00018066 BTC.

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000559 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,240.13 or 5.67807079 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WomenCoin (WOMEN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rupaya (RUPX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000086 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00078438 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00001299 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

PLNcoin Coin Profile

PLNC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. PLNcoin’s total supply is 19,089,600 coins and its circulating supply is 17,089,600 coins. The official message board for PLNcoin is forum.plncoin.org. The official website for PLNcoin is www.plncoin.org. PLNcoin’s official Twitter account is @plncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PLNcoin

PLNcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PLNcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PLNcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PLNcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

