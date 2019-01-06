Pluton Reaches Market Cap of $430,820.00 (PLU)

Pluton (CURRENCY:PLU) traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. One Pluton token can now be bought for about $0.51 or 0.00012383 BTC on major exchanges including Liqui and HitBTC. In the last seven days, Pluton has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar. Pluton has a market cap of $430,820.00 and $15,825.00 worth of Pluton was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009009 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002953 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00024987 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $91.37 or 0.02232209 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00158867 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00213378 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024651 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000107 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024678 BTC.

Pluton’s genesis date was June 21st, 2016. Pluton’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 850,000 tokens. Pluton’s official Twitter account is @PlutusIT and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pluton is plutus.it.

Pluton can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Liqui. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pluton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pluton should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pluton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

