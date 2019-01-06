Polybius Tops One Day Trading Volume of $4,822.00 (PLBT)

Polybius (CURRENCY:PLBT) traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 6th. Polybius has a total market capitalization of $4.81 million and approximately $4,822.00 worth of Polybius was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Polybius has traded up 16% against the U.S. dollar. One Polybius token can now be purchased for approximately $1.21 or 0.00029614 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, IDEX, Mercatox and YoBit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Polybius alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009040 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002966 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00025077 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.52 or 0.02239594 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00155928 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00211888 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024712 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000107 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024703 BTC.

Polybius Token Profile

Polybius’ genesis date was March 30th, 2017. Polybius’ total supply is 3,969,565 tokens. Polybius’ official Twitter account is @PolybiusBank. Polybius’ official website is polybius.io.

Polybius Token Trading

Polybius can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, HitBTC, Livecoin, Mercatox and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polybius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polybius should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polybius using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Polybius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polybius and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.