Polymath (POLY) Reaches One Day Volume of $2.05 Million

Polymath (CURRENCY:POLY) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. During the last week, Polymath has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar. One Polymath token can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00003562 BTC on major exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Koinex, Ethfinex and UEX. Polymath has a market cap of $41.89 million and $2.05 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Polymath alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.15 or 0.00960023 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00002007 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00019146 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00001205 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00011900 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00001255 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Gulden (NLG) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Polymath Token Profile

Polymath (POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 288,427,107 tokens. The Reddit community for Polymath is /r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polybitco. The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network. The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network.

Buying and Selling Polymath

Polymath can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Bittrex, Kyber Network, UEX, Kucoin, Ethfinex, Upbit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX, Bitbns, DDEX, LATOKEN, Koinex and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polymath should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polymath using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Polymath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polymath and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.