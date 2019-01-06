PonziCoin (PONZI) Price Hits $0.0010 on Major Exchanges

PonziCoin (CURRENCY:PONZI) traded down 38.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. In the last week, PonziCoin has traded down 63.3% against the U.S. dollar. PonziCoin has a total market capitalization of $881.00 and approximately $171.00 worth of PonziCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PonziCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PonziCoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00008989 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002946 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00024999 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $91.24 or 0.02229836 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00156637 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00212987 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024678 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000106 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024681 BTC.

About PonziCoin

PonziCoin’s total supply is 861,099 coins.

PonziCoin Coin Trading

PonziCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PonziCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PonziCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PonziCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PonziCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PonziCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.