PopularCoin Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (POP)

PopularCoin (CURRENCY:POP) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. One PopularCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. PopularCoin has a total market capitalization of $468,041.00 and $24.00 worth of PopularCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PopularCoin has traded 10.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PopularCoin Profile

PopularCoin (POP) is a Proof of Work coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. PopularCoin’s total supply is 3,882,956,964 coins. PopularCoin’s official website is www.popularcoin.com. The Reddit community for PopularCoin is /r/popularcoin/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PopularCoin’s official Twitter account is @PopularCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PopularCoin’s official message board is www.popularcoin.com/popology.

Buying and Selling PopularCoin

PopularCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PopularCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PopularCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PopularCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

