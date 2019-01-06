PRGX Global (PRGX) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PRGX Global (NASDAQ:PRGX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has $11.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “PRGX Global, Inc., formerly PRG-Schultz International, Inc., provides audit, analytics, and advisory services in order to improve client financial performance. The Company’s recovery audit services comprise taking client transaction data, transforming it for analysis, identification of errors, and working with vendors or providers to recover overpaid cash. It audits merchandise purchases, accounts payable, lease and property payments, telecom, freight, marketing and media expenses, taxes, import duties, and healthcare claims. The Company’s analytics services include fraud detection and prevention services, such as detecting, deterring, and preventing fraud; custom analytics services, including discovering the value of unstructured data; benchmarking services; and spend analytic services. Its advisory services consist of working capital optimization, enterprise cost reduction, finance transformation, and corporate performance management. The Company is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. “

PRGX has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet raised shares of PRGX Global from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of PRGX Global in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, B. Riley set a $12.00 target price on shares of PRGX Global and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.00.

PRGX traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.12. The company had a trading volume of 70,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,495. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.66 million, a PE ratio of 43.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. PRGX Global has a 1-year low of $6.95 and a 1-year high of $10.30.

PRGX Global (NASDAQ:PRGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $43.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.80 million. PRGX Global had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 0.48%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PRGX Global will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PRGX Global news, Director Matthew A. Drapkin bought 3,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.79 per share, for a total transaction of $30,325.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 63,050 shares of company stock valued at $569,401. 17.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in PRGX Global by 96.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 66,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 32,715 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in PRGX Global during the third quarter valued at $1,095,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PRGX Global by 20.0% during the third quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 378,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after purchasing an additional 63,159 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in PRGX Global by 495.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 230,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 191,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in PRGX Global by 1.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,842,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,873,000 after purchasing an additional 31,950 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.95% of the company’s stock.

PRGX Global

PRGX Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recovery audit services to businesses and government agencies having payment transactions and procurement environments. It operates through three segments: Recovery Audit Services  Americas, Recovery Audit Services – Europe/Asia-Pacific, and Adjacent Services.

