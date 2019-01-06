Private Trust Co. NA Acquires 396 Shares of International Paper Co (IP)

Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in International Paper were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IP. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in shares of International Paper by 9.2% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 13,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of International Paper by 29.5% in the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 5,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its position in shares of International Paper by 22.7% in the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 6,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of International Paper by 1.2% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 110,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp raised its position in shares of International Paper by 20.6% in the third quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 7,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IP opened at $42.26 on Friday. International Paper Co has a twelve month low of $37.55 and a twelve month high of $66.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.48.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.09. International Paper had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 29.75%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that International Paper Co will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Paper declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $430.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 14th. This is an increase from International Paper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is 57.31%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of International Paper from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Argus decreased their price objective on shares of International Paper from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.43.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in North America, Europe, Latin America, North Africa, India, and Russia. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

