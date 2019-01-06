Private Trust Co. NA Boosts Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG)

Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 692 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 32.3% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 123 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 246.7% in the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 5,606 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after buying an additional 3,989 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 45.1% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 67,772 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,901,000 after buying an additional 21,062 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at about $342,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 8,313,421 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,771,903,000 after buying an additional 29,260 shares during the period. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, VP Jamie Samath sold 864 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.21, for a total value of $431,317.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 257 shares in the company, valued at $128,296.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,937,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 72,491 shares of company stock worth $37,767,784. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $471.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.60, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.07. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $375.80 and a 52-week high of $581.12.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $920.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $916.22 million. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 22.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ISRG shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $575.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $600.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $550.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Friday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $559.17.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. The company's da Vinci surgical System translates a surgeon's natural hand movements, which are performed on instrument controls at a console into corresponding micro-movements of instruments positioned inside the patient through small incisions or ports.

