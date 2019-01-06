Private Trust Co. NA Trims Position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (EWJ)

Private Trust Co. NA reduced its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,023 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 568.6% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the second quarter valued at $171,000. Cambridge Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the third quarter valued at $201,000. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the third quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the third quarter valued at $212,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWJ opened at $52.47 on Friday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52-week low of $48.99 and a 52-week high of $64.71.

The firm also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 19th were paid a $0.4055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.55%.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

