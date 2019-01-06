Progressive (PGR) Earns “Buy” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Progressive (NYSE:PGR) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a $73.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock.

PGR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised Progressive from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Barclays increased their target price on Progressive from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. ValuEngine raised Progressive from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on Progressive from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $69.00 target price on Progressive and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $71.14.

PGR stock opened at $59.56 on Thursday. Progressive has a fifty-two week low of $50.79 and a fifty-two week high of $73.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.76.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.43. Progressive had a return on equity of 27.45% and a net margin of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Progressive’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Progressive will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Susan Patricia Griffith sold 12,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.87, for a total value of $817,362.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 253,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,428,716.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John A. Barbagallo sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.02, for a total value of $3,401,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 177,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,064,571.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,548 shares of company stock worth $4,569,056 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Inverness Counsel LLC NY grew its position in shares of Progressive by 0.7% during the third quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 581,349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,299,000 after purchasing an additional 4,320 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Corp grew its position in shares of Progressive by 22.5% during the third quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 36,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 6,698 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Progressive by 27.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 874,445 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,725,000 after purchasing an additional 188,567 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Progressive by 4.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,976,715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $779,788,000 after purchasing an additional 476,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Progressive by 6.9% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

