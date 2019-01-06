ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF (HYHG) Position Increased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF (BATS:HYHG) by 21.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,485 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,097 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF were worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF during the second quarter worth $103,000. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF during the second quarter worth $204,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF during the third quarter worth $214,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF during the third quarter worth $475,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF during the third quarter worth $573,000.

BATS:HYHG opened at $63.28 on Friday. ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF has a 1 year low of $65.87 and a 1 year high of $70.22.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 27th were given a $0.4036 dividend. This is an increase from ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 26th.

