ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (UDOW) Shares Gap Down to $65.45

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $61.33, but opened at $65.45. ProShares UltraPro Dow30 shares last traded at $71.79, with a volume of 97691 shares trading hands.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.1855 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is an increase from ProShares UltraPro Dow30’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 26th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 during the third quarter valued at about $202,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 during the second quarter valued at about $169,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 during the third quarter valued at about $289,000. Crosspoint Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 18.1% during the third quarter. Crosspoint Capital Strategies LLC now owns 17,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 during the second quarter valued at about $258,000.

About ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW)

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average Index. The Fund invests in equity securities and derivatives that have similar daily performance characteristics as three times (300%) the daily return of the Index.

