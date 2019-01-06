ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ) Shares Gap Up to $18.13

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $19.02, but opened at $18.13. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ shares last traded at $15.82, with a volume of 1830874 shares traded.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.1029 per share. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. This is a boost from ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 26th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 12,900.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 26,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 25,801 shares in the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $735,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 73,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SCP Investment LP raised its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 80.3% during the 2nd quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 89,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter.

About ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

