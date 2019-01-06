ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (SDS) Stock Price Down 6.8%

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) shares fell 6.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $41.70 and last traded at $41.94. 8,947,247 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 8,752,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.99.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.1764 per share. This is a boost from ProShares UltraShort S&P500’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 26th.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brave Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the third quarter worth about $227,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 836.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 83,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,758,000 after buying an additional 74,411 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the third quarter worth about $269,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the third quarter worth about $1,830,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the third quarter worth about $3,423,000.
ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Company Profile (NYSEARCA:SDS)
ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.
