Protective Insurance (PTVCB) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Protective Insurance (NASDAQ:PTVCB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Protective Insurance from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, November 19th.

Get Protective Insurance alerts:

PTVCB traded up $0.36 on Wednesday, hitting $16.76. The company had a trading volume of 24,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,100. Protective Insurance has a 12-month low of $15.81 and a 12-month high of $25.70.

Protective Insurance (NASDAQ:PTVCB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($1.25). Protective Insurance had a net margin of 1.59% and a negative return on equity of 0.37%. The company had revenue of $105.80 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PTVCB. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Protective Insurance in the third quarter worth about $31,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Protective Insurance during the third quarter worth about $146,000. McQueen Ball & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Protective Insurance during the fourth quarter worth about $169,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Protective Insurance during the third quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Protective Insurance during the third quarter worth about $266,000. 47.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Protective Insurance Company Profile

Protective Insurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in marketing and underwriting property and casualty insurance products. The company offers a range of fleet transportation insurance products, including commercial motor vehicle liability, physical damage, and general liability insurance; workers compensation insurance; medical and indemnity insurance products; non-trucking motor vehicle liability insurance; fidelity and surety bonds; and inland marine products consisting of cargo insurance.

Featured Article: What is Liquidity?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Protective Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protective Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.