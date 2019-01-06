ProxyNode (PRX) Market Capitalization Achieves $0.00

ProxyNode (CURRENCY:PRX) traded up 37.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 6th. In the last week, ProxyNode has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One ProxyNode coin can now be purchased for $0.0943 or 0.00002318 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24. ProxyNode has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $14,957.00 worth of ProxyNode was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000780 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00001289 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 53.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000717 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 41.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PrimeStone (PSC) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000126 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SmartFox (FOX) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000072 BTC.

ProxyNode Profile

ProxyNode is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2017. ProxyNode’s total supply is 3,817,964 coins. ProxyNode’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. ProxyNode’s official website is proxynode.io.

ProxyNode Coin Trading

ProxyNode can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProxyNode directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ProxyNode should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ProxyNode using one of the exchanges listed above.

