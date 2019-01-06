Purplebricks Group’s (PURP) Buy Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Purplebricks Group (LON:PURP) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Separately, Citigroup reduced their target price on Purplebricks Group from GBX 480 ($6.27) to GBX 455 ($5.95) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Purplebricks Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 422.83 ($5.53).

PURP opened at GBX 164.50 ($2.15) on Thursday. Purplebricks Group has a 52 week low of GBX 3.30 ($0.04) and a 52 week high of GBX 525 ($6.86).

Purplebricks Group (LON:PURP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 13th. The company reported GBX (9) (($0.12)) EPS for the quarter.

In related news, insider Simon Downing acquired 133,500 shares of Purplebricks Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 148 ($1.93) per share, with a total value of £197,580 ($258,173.27).

Purplebricks Group Company Profile

Purplebricks Group plc engages in estate agency business in the United Kingdom, Australia, the United States, and Canada. It provides services relating to the sale and letting of properties. The company was formerly known as New Broom Limited and changed its name to Purplebricks Group plc in December 2015.

