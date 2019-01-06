Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (PMM) Stake Raised by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,802 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,417 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PMM. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new stake in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 89.9% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 16,123 shares during the period. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $676,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 152,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 15,241 shares during the period. 11.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PMM opened at $6.88 on Friday. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $6.54 and a 1-year high of $7.45.

About Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of tax-exempt municipal securities, including high-yield securities that are rated below investment grade.

