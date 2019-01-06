Q1 2019 Earnings Estimate for CBS Co. (CBS) Issued By Imperial Capital

CBS Co. (NYSE:CBS) – Research analysts at Imperial Capital decreased their Q1 2019 earnings estimates for shares of CBS in a research report issued on Thursday, January 3rd. Imperial Capital analyst D. Miller now anticipates that the media conglomerate will post earnings of $1.56 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.59. Imperial Capital has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for CBS’s FY2019 earnings at $5.84 EPS.

Get CBS alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut CBS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Stephens upgraded CBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on CBS from $68.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on CBS in a research note on Friday, December 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on CBS in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.21.

Shares of CBS opened at $47.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.29. CBS has a 12 month low of $41.38 and a 12 month high of $61.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.51.

CBS (NYSE:CBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The media conglomerate reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. CBS had a return on equity of 86.51% and a net margin of 9.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 11th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 10th. CBS’s payout ratio is 17.18%.

In other news, EVP Anthony G. Ambrosio sold 2,234 shares of CBS stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total transaction of $129,929.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,344,726.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anthony G. Ambrosio sold 3,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $198,903.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,192,724.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBS. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its holdings in shares of CBS by 482.2% in the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 195,429 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,228,000 after purchasing an additional 161,863 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of CBS in the third quarter valued at $5,149,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CBS in the third quarter valued at $374,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of CBS by 4.0% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,582,959 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $90,941,000 after buying an additional 60,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in shares of CBS by 8.0% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 125,617 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,217,000 after buying an additional 9,332 shares in the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBS Company Profile

CBS Corporation operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces, acquires, and distributes theatrical motion pictures; and digital streaming services.

Featured Story: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for CBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.