Q3 2019 Earnings Estimate for Qorvo Inc (QRVO) Issued By KeyCorp

Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) – KeyCorp dropped their Q3 2019 earnings per share estimates for Qorvo in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 2nd. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $1.53 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.54. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $884.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $855.57 million. Qorvo had a positive return on equity of 13.65% and a negative net margin of 1.41%. Qorvo’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Qorvo to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Qorvo from $95.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Qorvo from $90.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.38.

Shares of QRVO stock opened at $59.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.87. Qorvo has a one year low of $54.74 and a one year high of $86.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

In other news, VP Steven E. Creviston sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.45, for a total value of $220,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,446 shares in the company, valued at $5,174,258.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.65, for a total value of $363,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 180,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,118,555.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,356 shares of company stock valued at $1,843,291 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kalos Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 7.1% in the second quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 11,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 15.8% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 2.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,508,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 1.7% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 70,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,382,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 123.5% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

Featured Story: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.