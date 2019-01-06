Q4 2018 EPS Estimates for Occidental Petroleum Co. Decreased by Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (OXY)

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) – Research analysts at Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group decreased their Q4 2018 earnings per share estimates for Occidental Petroleum in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 2nd. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group analyst M. Mcallister now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.32. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group also issued estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s Q1 2019 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $3.06 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.53 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Monday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Friday, September 28th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $96.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.16.

OXY opened at $63.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.02, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.88. Occidental Petroleum has a twelve month low of $56.83 and a twelve month high of $87.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The business’s revenue was up 98.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 10th will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 7th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 350.56%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,169,766 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $671,310,000 after buying an additional 1,238,365 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 33,464 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after buying an additional 13,864 shares during the period. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,752,000. Barings LLC increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 78,499 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,451,000 after buying an additional 11,118 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors own 81.42% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

