Quanta Services (PWR) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Quanta Services have declined 24.9% in the past year. Earnings estimates for 2018 have moved down over the past 60 days, raising concern over the stock's. Reduced capital spending by its customers on large diameter pipeline projects in the oil and gas segment pressurized margins during the last reported quarter. Currently, it is experiencing delays on its processing facility project which is expected to create pressure in near term. However, the company expects a strong rebound in its end markets as it enters a renewed multiyear up-cycle for businesses. Also, its communications infrastructure services business is anticipated to benefit from present industry trends. Although Quanta Services is actively pursuing opportunities with various U.S. telecom and cable MSOs, we wait for better visibility.”

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on PWR. Cfra reissued a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Quanta Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.80.

Shares of NYSE PWR opened at $31.17 on Thursday. Quanta Services has a 52-week low of $27.90 and a 52-week high of $39.91. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.09). Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Quanta Services will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 31st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.99%.

In other Quanta Services news, CFO Derrick A. Jensen purchased 8,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.11 per share, with a total value of $249,181.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 250,603 shares in the company, valued at $7,295,053.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vincent D. Foster purchased 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.99 per share, with a total value of $269,910.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 52,060 shares of company stock valued at $1,538,702. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PWR. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its position in Quanta Services by 83.9% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 3,203 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter worth $142,000. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 217.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,990 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 3,419 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 87.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,719 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 2,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Asset Management acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. 87.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the electric power, communication, and oil and gas industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment provides network solutions, including the design, installation, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as other engineering and technical services.

