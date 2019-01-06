Quebecoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $20,409.00 (QBC)

Quebecoin (CURRENCY:QBC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. Quebecoin has a total market capitalization of $20,409.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Quebecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Quebecoin has traded 15.3% higher against the dollar. One Quebecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

GanjaCoin (MRJA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Mao Zedong (MAO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000960 BTC.

VirtualCoin (VC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Digital Money Bits (DMB) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BumbaCoin (BUMBA) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Dollar Online (DOLLAR) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000061 BTC.

CrevaCoin (CREVA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tristar Coin (TSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LevoPlus (LVPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Arbitracoin (ATC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Quebecoin Profile

Quebecoin (QBC) is a coin. Its launch date was July 24th, 2014. Quebecoin’s total supply is 36,375,376 coins and its circulating supply is 15,588,776 coins. The official website for Quebecoin is www.quebecoin.org. Quebecoin’s official Twitter account is @quebecoin_qbc.

Buying and Selling Quebecoin

Quebecoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quebecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quebecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quebecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

