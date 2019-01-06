Ramaco Resources (METC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Ramaco Resources, Inc. is an operator and developer of high-quality, low cost metallurgical coal in central and southern West Virginia, southwestern Virginia and southwestern Pennsylvania. Ramaco Resources, Inc. is headquartered in Lexington, Kentucky. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on METC. B. Riley cut their target price on Ramaco Resources from $11.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Ramaco Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Ramaco Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.75.

Ramaco Resources stock opened at $4.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $198.41 million, a P/E ratio of -12.15 and a beta of 0.58. Ramaco Resources has a one year low of $4.35 and a one year high of $9.35.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $62.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.65 million. Ramaco Resources had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 9.20%. On average, analysts forecast that Ramaco Resources will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GeoSphere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ramaco Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Travelers Companies Inc. bought a new position in Ramaco Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. AlpInvest Partners B.V. bought a new position in Ramaco Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Ramaco Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Ramaco Resources by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 79,943 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 16,822 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Ramaco Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical coal in the United States. The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 18,728 acres of controlled mineral and 24 seams located in southern West Virginia; and the Berwind coal property comprising approximately 31,200 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia.

