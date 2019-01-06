RealPage Inc (RP) Major Shareholder Seren Capital, Ltd. Sells 100,000 Shares

RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) major shareholder Seren Capital, Ltd. sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $4,721,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,954,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,796,052.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Seren Capital, Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get RealPage alerts:

On Tuesday, December 18th, Seren Capital, Ltd. sold 100,000 shares of RealPage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total value of $4,664,000.00.

On Wednesday, December 12th, Seren Capital, Ltd. sold 127,663 shares of RealPage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.77, for a total value of $6,609,113.51.

On Wednesday, November 28th, Seren Capital, Ltd. sold 150,000 shares of RealPage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.94, for a total value of $7,341,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 14th, Seren Capital, Ltd. sold 102,300 shares of RealPage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $5,077,149.00.

RP opened at $48.89 on Friday. RealPage Inc has a one year low of $42.90 and a one year high of $66.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 135.81 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. RealPage had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 0.91%. The business had revenue of $224.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that RealPage Inc will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $72.00 price target (down previously from $84.00) on shares of RealPage in a report on Friday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RealPage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $63.00 price target on RealPage and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded RealPage from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of RealPage in a report on Friday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of RealPage by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,481,206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $427,112,000 after purchasing an additional 265,790 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RealPage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,054,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of RealPage by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,481,206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $427,112,000 after purchasing an additional 265,790 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of RealPage by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 33,651 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of RealPage by 6,367.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 17,463 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 17,193 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/06/realpage-inc-rp-major-shareholder-seren-capital-ltd-sells-100000-shares.html.

About RealPage

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware for accounting, maintenance and work order management, marketing, spend management, portal services, and screening and payment solutions.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for RealPage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealPage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.