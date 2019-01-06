Reed’s, Inc. (REED) Insider Sells $700,000.00 in Stock

Reed’s, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REED) insider Christopher J. Reed sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total transaction of $700,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of REED stock opened at $2.56 on Friday. Reed’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $3.95.

Reed’s (NYSEAMERICAN:REED) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $10.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Reed’s by 21.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 169,900 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Reed’s by 24.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 459,542 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,494,000 after buying an additional 91,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in Reed’s by 24.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 459,542 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,494,000 after buying an additional 91,178 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Reed’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th.

Reed’s Company Profile

Reed's, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells natural hand-crafted beverages and candies in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Australia, and South America. Its products include Reed's ginger beers; Virgil's root beer and cream sodas; Flying Cauldron Butterscotch Beer; and Sonoma Sparkler branded sparkling juices.

