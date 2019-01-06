Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 5,100 Shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc (ANIP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ANIP) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 178,400 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.51% of ANI Pharmaceuticals worth $10,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANIP. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,391,174 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,931,000 after purchasing an additional 94,786 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 215,695 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,195,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $2,788,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $2,433,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 511,881 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,941,000 after acquiring an additional 32,556 shares during the last quarter. 63.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $48.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $533.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 2.38. ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $36.92 and a 12-month high of $73.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.34.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.12. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.23% and a return on equity of 28.39%. The business had revenue of $50.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ANIP. BidaskClub raised shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $74.00 price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $70.00 price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States. It focuses on producing controlled substances, anti-cancer (oncolytics), hormones and steroids, and complex formulations. The company offers Erythromycin Ethylsuccinate to treat infections; Esterified Estrogen with Methyltestosterone for treating vasomotor symptoms of menopause; Etodolac to treat pain caused by osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and other conditions; Fenofibrate for treating hypercholesterolemia; Flecainide to treat arrhythmia; Fluvoxamine for treating obsessive-compulsive and social anxiety disorders; and hydrocortisone enema and cortenema to treat ulcerative colitis.

