Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Position in American Renal Associates Holdings Inc (ARA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in American Renal Associates Holdings Inc (NYSE:ARA) by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 457,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.41% of American Renal Associates worth $9,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of American Renal Associates in the second quarter valued at about $195,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of American Renal Associates by 1,867.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 20,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 19,648 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of American Renal Associates in the second quarter valued at about $356,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in shares of American Renal Associates by 74.4% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 22,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 9,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of American Renal Associates in the second quarter valued at about $405,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Get American Renal Associates alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Renal Associates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of American Renal Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of American Renal Associates from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Barclays began coverage on shares of American Renal Associates in a research note on Friday, December 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of American Renal Associates in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.43.

Shares of American Renal Associates stock opened at $11.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $374.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.03. American Renal Associates Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $11.09 and a 12-month high of $24.07.

American Renal Associates (NYSE:ARA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $211.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.15 million. American Renal Associates had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a positive return on equity of 22.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that American Renal Associates Holdings Inc will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/06/renaissance-technologies-llc-grows-position-in-american-renal-associates-holdings-inc-ara.html.

American Renal Associates Company Profile

American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc operates as a dialysis services provider in the United States. It operates dialysis clinics focusing on joint venture partnerships with physicians. The company offers kidney dialysis services to patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease.

Read More: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Renal Associates Holdings Inc (NYSE:ARA).

Receive News & Ratings for American Renal Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Renal Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.