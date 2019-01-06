Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Position in 21Vianet Group Inc (VNET)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of 21Vianet Group Inc (NASDAQ:VNET) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 953,467 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,705 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.85% of 21Vianet Group worth $9,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of 21Vianet Group by 5.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,432,273 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,892,000 after purchasing an additional 71,335 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of 21Vianet Group during the second quarter worth about $294,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of 21Vianet Group by 1,127.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 27,953 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 25,676 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of 21Vianet Group during the second quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of 21Vianet Group during the third quarter worth about $301,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.27% of the company’s stock.

Get 21Vianet Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VNET opened at $8.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. 21Vianet Group Inc has a 52-week low of $5.01 and a 52-week high of $11.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $966.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.00 and a beta of 1.36.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The information technology services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. 21Vianet Group had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 1.94%. The firm had revenue of $126.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.49 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that 21Vianet Group Inc will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VNET. BidaskClub raised shares of 21Vianet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 21Vianet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of 21Vianet Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of 21Vianet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of 21Vianet Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/06/renaissance-technologies-llc-increases-position-in-21vianet-group-inc-vnet.html.

21Vianet Group Company Profile

21Vianet Group, Inc provides carrier-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network; and other hosting related value-added services.

Read More: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 21Vianet Group Inc (NASDAQ:VNET).

Receive News & Ratings for 21Vianet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 21Vianet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.