Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $9.74 Million in Gulfport Energy Co. (GPOR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 935,460 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $9,738,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.54% of Gulfport Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GPOR. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Gulfport Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Gulfport Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $147,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Gulfport Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $149,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Gulfport Energy by 91.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 15,338 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 7,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Gulfport Energy by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 21,226 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 7,176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GPOR opened at $7.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.71. Gulfport Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $6.18 and a 52-week high of $13.44.

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $360.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.39 million. Gulfport Energy had a net margin of 33.89% and a return on equity of 10.26%. Research analysts forecast that Gulfport Energy Co. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GPOR. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gulfport Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Gulfport Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gulfport Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Williams Capital set a $15.00 target price on shares of Gulfport Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Gulfport Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.52.

In related news, Director Paul D. Westerman purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.44 per share, for a total transaction of $84,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,455.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Gulfport Energy Profile

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. Its principal properties are located in the Utica Shale primarily in Eastern Ohio; and the SCOOP Woodford and SCOOP Springer plays in Oklahoma.

