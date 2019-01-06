Renewi (RWI) Earns Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Renewi (LON:RWI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

RWI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 75 ($0.98) target price on shares of Renewi in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Kepler Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Renewi from GBX 99 ($1.29) to GBX 77 ($1.01) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th.

LON:RWI opened at GBX 33 ($0.43) on Friday. Renewi has a 52 week low of GBX 78.25 ($1.02) and a 52 week high of GBX 109 ($1.42).

In other news, insider Colin Matthews bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 40 ($0.52) per share, with a total value of £40,000 ($52,267.08).

Renewi Company Profile

Renewi plc provides waste-to-product services in the Netherlands, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Portugal, Canada, Hungary, and Luxembourg. The company operates through Commercial Waste, Hazardous Waste, Monostreams, and Municipal segments. It is involved in the collection and treatment of commercial waste; industrial cleaning and treatment of hazardous waste; and operation of waste management facilities under long-term municipal contracts, as well as waste recycling activities.

