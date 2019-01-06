Resideo Technologies (REZI) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on REZI. Bank of America began coverage on Resideo Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $35.00 price objective on Resideo Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Resideo Technologies from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 26th.

Shares of REZI opened at $20.39 on Wednesday. Resideo Technologies has a 12-month low of $18.77 and a 12-month high of $28.67.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Resideo Technologies will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael David Flink acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.40 per share, for a total transaction of $160,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joseph Douglas Ragan III acquired 4,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.04 per share, for a total transaction of $101,181.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 24,609 shares of company stock worth $515,961.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical residential comfort and security solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Production and Distribution. The company offers comfort and care products, including temperature and humidity control, thermal, water, air, remote patient monitoring software, and software solutions; and security and safety products, such as security panels, sensors, peripherals, wires and cables, communication devices, video cameras, awareness solutions, cloud infrastructure, and installation and maintenance tools.

