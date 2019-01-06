Reviewing Banco Bradesco (BBD) & HarborOne Bancorp (HONE)

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) and HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Banco Bradesco has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HarborOne Bancorp has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.3% of Banco Bradesco shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.5% of HarborOne Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of HarborOne Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Banco Bradesco and HarborOne Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banco Bradesco 14.27% 17.38% 1.59% HarborOne Bancorp 8.35% 4.04% 0.50%

Dividends

Banco Bradesco pays an annual dividend of $0.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. HarborOne Bancorp does not pay a dividend. Banco Bradesco pays out 5.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Banco Bradesco has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Banco Bradesco and HarborOne Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Banco Bradesco 1 1 4 0 2.50 HarborOne Bancorp 0 1 1 0 2.50

HarborOne Bancorp has a consensus target price of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 16.71%. Given HarborOne Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe HarborOne Bancorp is more favorable than Banco Bradesco.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Banco Bradesco and HarborOne Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banco Bradesco $46.46 billion 1.57 $4.59 billion $0.89 12.22 HarborOne Bancorp $144.82 million 3.66 $10.37 million N/A N/A

Banco Bradesco has higher revenue and earnings than HarborOne Bancorp.

Summary

Banco Bradesco beats HarborOne Bancorp on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco S.A. provides banking and financial products and services to individuals, enterprises, and corporations and institutions. It operates through two segments, Banking; and Insurance, Pension Plans and Capitalization Bond. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, time deposits, interbank deposits from financial institutions, and accounts for salary purposes. Its loan products include personal and payroll-deductible, vehicle financing, and overdraft loans; housing loans; government-funded long-term loans; short-term loans, working capital loans, guaranteed checking accounts and corporate overdraft loans, financing for purchase and sale of goods and services, and investment lines for acquisition of assets and machinery, as well as discounting trade receivables, promissory notes, checks, credit card and supplier receivables, etc.; rural credit; and import and export financing. The company also offers credit cards; cash management solutions; services related to capital markets and investment banking activities, including project finance, mergers and acquisitions, structured operations, fixed income, and variable income; and life and personal accident, health, automobile, property/casualty, and liability insurance products; reinsurance products; pension plans; and capitalization bonds. In addition, it provides public authority, leasing, asset management and administration, intermediation and trading, international banking, foreign exchange, consortia, automatic teller machines, telephone, and Internet Banking services. The company operates through a network of 4,749 branches; 4,827 service centers and electronic in-company service centers; 35,590 active ATMs; 21,259 ATMs under the Banco24Horas brand; and 3 branches internationally. Banco Bradesco S.A. was founded in 1943 and is headquartered in Osasco, Brazil.

HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and middle-market businesses, and municipalities throughout Southeastern New England. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, construction loans, one- to four-family residential real estate loans, second mortgages and equity lines of credit, and auto and other consumer loans. The company, through its subsidiary, Merrimack Mortgage Company, LLC, also originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 14 full-service branches, 2 limited service branches, 1 commercial loan office, 1 lending office, and 13 free-standing ATMs. In addition, the company offers a range of educational services through HarborOne U,' with classes on small business, financial literacy, and personal enrichment. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1917 and is based in Brockton, Massachusetts. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. is a subsidiary of Harborone Mutual Bancshares, Mhc.

