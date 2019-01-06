Reviewing Command Center (CCNI) & ManpowerGroup (MAN)

Command Center (OTCMKTS:CCNI) and ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Command Center and ManpowerGroup, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Command Center 0 0 0 0 N/A ManpowerGroup 1 7 5 0 2.31

ManpowerGroup has a consensus price target of $98.67, indicating a potential upside of 47.55%. Given ManpowerGroup’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ManpowerGroup is more favorable than Command Center.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.1% of ManpowerGroup shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.8% of Command Center shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of ManpowerGroup shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

ManpowerGroup pays an annual dividend of $2.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Command Center does not pay a dividend. ManpowerGroup pays out 28.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. ManpowerGroup has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Command Center and ManpowerGroup’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Command Center N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A ManpowerGroup $21.03 billion 0.20 $545.40 million $7.04 9.50

ManpowerGroup has higher revenue and earnings than Command Center.

Profitability

This table compares Command Center and ManpowerGroup’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Command Center N/A N/A N/A ManpowerGroup 2.76% 20.02% 6.49%

Summary

ManpowerGroup beats Command Center on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Command Center

Command Center, Inc., a staffing company, operates primarily in the manual on-demand labor segment of the staffing industry. It provides services primarily in the areas of light industrial, auto and transportation, and event services. The company serves small to mid-sized businesses in the retail, construction, warehousing, industrial/manufacturing, transportation, and hospitality industries. As of March 28, 2018, it owned and operated 67 branches in 23 states. The company was formerly known as Command Staffing, LLC and changed its name to Command Center, Inc. in November 2005. Command Center, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Lakewood, Colorado.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Inc. provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company's recruitment service portfolio includes permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives. In addition, the company provides workforce consulting services; contingent staffing and permanent recruitment services; professional resourcing and project-based solutions in information technology, engineering, and finance fields; solutions in the areas of organizational efficiency, individual development, and career mobility; and recruitment process outsourcing, TAPFIN managed, and talent based outsourcing services, as well as Proservia services in the areas of digital services market and IT infrastructure sector. It operates through a network of approximately 2,700 offices in 80 countries and territories. The company was founded in 1948 and is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

