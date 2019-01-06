Reviewing Points International (PCOM) and Nielsen (NLSN)

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) and Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Get Points International alerts:

Nielsen pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. Points International does not pay a dividend. Nielsen pays out 66.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Nielsen has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Risk & Volatility

Points International has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nielsen has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Points International and Nielsen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Points International 1.83% 16.69% 5.93% Nielsen 4.85% 14.56% 3.76%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Points International and Nielsen’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Points International $347.55 million 0.42 $3.38 million N/A N/A Nielsen $6.57 billion 1.32 $429.00 million $2.11 11.59

Nielsen has higher revenue and earnings than Points International.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Points International and Nielsen, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Points International 0 0 1 0 3.00 Nielsen 0 6 6 0 2.50

Points International presently has a consensus price target of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 85.19%. Nielsen has a consensus price target of $28.50, indicating a potential upside of 16.56%. Given Points International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Points International is more favorable than Nielsen.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

48.2% of Points International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.6% of Nielsen shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Nielsen shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Nielsen beats Points International on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Points International

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology services to loyalty program operators in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment provides products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of their loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward. The Platform Partners segment offers various applications that are connected to and enabled by the functionality of the loyalty commerce platform (LCP); and provides loyalty programs, merchants, and other consumer service applications leverage the LCP to distribute loyalty currency, and loyalty commerce transactions through multiple channels, including loyalty program, co-branded, and third-party channels. The Points Travel segment provides online travel bookings, including Points Travel and PointsHound services. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information and measurement company. It operates through Buy and Watch segments. The company provides media and marketing information, analytics, and manufacturer and retailer expertise about what and where consumers buy, read, watch, and listen. The Buy segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry. This segment provides data on retail measurement services, such as market share and competitive sales volumes; insights into distribution, pricing, merchandising, and promotion; consumer panel measurement, which offers insight into shopper behavior and customer segmentation; and consumer intelligence and analytical services for decision making in product development and marketing cycles. The Watch segment provides viewership and listening data, and analytics primarily to the media and advertising industries for television, radio, print, online, and mobile viewing, and listening platforms. This segment offers television audience measurement services; audio audience measurement services; digital audience measurement services, such as digital media and market research, audience analytics, and social media measurement; mobile measurement services comprising measurement and consumer research for telecom and media companies; and total audience measurement services, as well as advertising solutions. The company was formerly known as Nielsen N.V. and changed its name to Nielsen Holdings plc in August 2015. Nielsen Holdings plc has a strategic alliance with Microsoft Corporation to develop solutions for the fast-moving consumer goods and retail companies. The company was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Points International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Points International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.