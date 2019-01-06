Ribbon Communications (RBBN) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RBBN. National Securities initiated coverage on shares of Ribbon Communications in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ribbon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.13.

Shares of RBBN stock opened at $5.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $513.42 million, a PE ratio of 72.57, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.37. Ribbon Communications has a twelve month low of $4.62 and a twelve month high of $7.90.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $152.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.40 million. Ribbon Communications had a negative net margin of 16.28% and a positive return on equity of 6.72%. The company’s revenue was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ribbon Communications will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Ribbon Communications by 8.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,647,288 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,911,000 after buying an additional 288,331 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in Ribbon Communications by 8.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,647,288 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,911,000 after buying an additional 288,331 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Ribbon Communications by 7.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,589,947 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,519,000 after buying an additional 240,295 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ribbon Communications by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,566,289 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,359,000 after buying an additional 26,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Ribbon Communications by 10.5% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,907,546 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,029,000 after buying an additional 181,950 shares during the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ribbon Communications Company Profile

Ribbon Communications Inc provides networked solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, rest of the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers service provider solutions, such as fixed network transformation, mobile network evolution, secure network interconnects, network functions virtualization, cloud communications, and communications security solutions that enables to modernize communications networks, as well as provides secure real-time communications software, hardware, and cloud-native solutions.

