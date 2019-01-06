Rightmove (RMV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their hold rating on shares of Rightmove (LON:RMV) in a research report report published on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RMV. Peel Hunt reissued a reduce rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. UBS Group raised shares of Rightmove to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Rightmove from GBX 4,280 ($55.93) to GBX 4,317 ($56.41) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rightmove presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 4,586.25 ($59.93).

Shares of LON:RMV opened at GBX 449 ($5.87) on Wednesday. Rightmove has a 1-year low of GBX 3,846 ($50.25) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,595 ($60.04).

In other news, insider Peter Brooks-Johnson acquired 31,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 437 ($5.71) per share, with a total value of £136,488.21 ($178,346.02).

Rightmove Company Profile

Rightmove plc operates property portal in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment offers resale and lettings property advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

