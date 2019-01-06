Ring Energy Inc (REI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ring Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.50.

Several research firms recently weighed in on REI. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Ring Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Capital One Financial cut shares of Ring Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ring Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Imperial Capital set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Ring Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Ring Energy in a research report on Sunday, December 2nd.

Shares of Ring Energy stock opened at $5.65 on Tuesday. Ring Energy has a 12-month low of $4.01 and a 12-month high of $17.35.

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $32.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.83 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neuburgh Advisers LLC grew its position in Ring Energy by 103.5% during the second quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 9,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 5,066 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ring Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of Ring Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $145,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ring Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ring Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $165,000.

Ring Energy Company Profile

Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2017, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 31.9 million barrel of oil equivalent. As of the above date, it also had interests in 8,102 net developed acres and 61,772 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties; and 10,235 net developed acres and 9,682 net undeveloped acres in Culberson and Reeves counties.

