Ritter Pharmaceuticals (RTTR) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ritter Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RTTR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

RTTR has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ritter Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 16th. HC Wainwright set a $15.00 price target on Ritter Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a hold rating on shares of Ritter Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 20th.

Shares of RTTR stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $0.78. The stock had a trading volume of 21,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,900. Ritter Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.47 and a 1 year high of $4.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.45.

Ritter Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RTTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts expect that Ritter Pharmaceuticals will post -3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ritter Pharmaceuticals stock. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RTTR) by 300.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,180 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc owned approximately 0.98% of Ritter Pharmaceuticals worth $105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 12.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ritter Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and sells novel therapeutic products that modulate the human gut microbiome to treat gastrointestinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is RP-G28, a novel microbiome modulator, which has completed Phase 2b clinical trial for the reduction of symptoms associated with lactose intolerance.

