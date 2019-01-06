Robert S. Rubin Buys 1,200 Shares of Monroe Capital Corp (MRCC) Stock

Monroe Capital Corp (NASDAQ:MRCC) Director Robert S. Rubin bought 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.70 per share, for a total transaction of $11,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ MRCC opened at $10.11 on Friday. Monroe Capital Corp has a 1 year low of $9.10 and a 1 year high of $14.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.01. The company has a market capitalization of $196.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.86.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 million. Monroe Capital had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 11.44%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Monroe Capital Corp will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 13th. Monroe Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRCC. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Monroe Capital by 73.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 36,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 15,369 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Monroe Capital by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 8,959 shares during the last quarter. Cliffwater LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monroe Capital by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 210,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,858,000 after acquiring an additional 82,987 shares during the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monroe Capital by 72.1% in the 3rd quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 68,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 28,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashfield Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monroe Capital by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 27,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 6,461 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.54% of the company’s stock.

MRCC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Monroe Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Monroe Capital from $13.50 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. JMP Securities cut shares of Monroe Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Monroe Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott set a $13.00 target price on shares of Monroe Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Monroe Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.38.

Monroe Capital Company Profile

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity investments, and buyouts in middle-market companies. The fund prefers to invest in casinos and gaming, broadcasting, publishing, alcoholic beverage and tobacco distribution, oil and gas, insurance, pharmaceuticals and bio sciences, aerospace and defense, commercial printing, natural rubber, glass, container and packaging, metals and mining, and real estate.

