Robert W. Baird Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Bank of America (BAC)

Robert W. Baird restated their hold rating on shares of Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) in a report issued on Wednesday. They currently have a $28.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and set a $34.00 price target (down from $37.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Bank of America from an outperform rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. ValuEngine raised Bank of America from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Bank of America from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bank of America has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.65.

Bank of America stock opened at $25.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $252.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Bank of America has a one year low of $22.66 and a one year high of $33.05.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.63 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 21.85%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 7th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.79%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BAC. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 74.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 27,655,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $779,654,000 after acquiring an additional 11,842,467 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 63,851,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,800,203,000 after acquiring an additional 8,925,474 shares during the last quarter. Natixis increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 256.8% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 8,614,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,851,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200,655 shares during the last quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2,719.0% in the 3rd quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 5,310,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,394,000 after acquiring an additional 5,122,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 183.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,872,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,160,000 after acquiring an additional 4,117,908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

