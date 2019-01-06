RoBET (ROBET) One Day Trading Volume Tops $192.00

RoBET (CURRENCY:ROBET) traded 17.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 6th. One RoBET token can currently be purchased for about $1.37 or 0.00035479 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and LATOKEN. During the last seven days, RoBET has traded down 27.7% against the U.S. dollar. RoBET has a total market cap of $1.09 million and approximately $192.00 worth of RoBET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009270 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002964 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026357 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $88.23 or 0.02290013 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000592 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009427 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00158497 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00203235 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $511.64 or 0.13279159 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

RoBET Profile

RoBET (CRYPTO:ROBET) is a token. Its genesis date was August 16th, 2018. RoBET’s total supply is 102,102,102 tokens and its circulating supply is 798,697 tokens. RoBET’s official Twitter account is @RoBET_Coin. RoBET’s official website is www.robetcoin.com.

RoBET Token Trading

RoBET can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RoBET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RoBET should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RoBET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

