Rockwell Automation (ROK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $155.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Friday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Friday, October 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $171.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen cut Rockwell Automation from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rockwell Automation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.00.

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $150.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.32. Rockwell Automation has a twelve month low of $141.46 and a twelve month high of $209.38.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 57.53% and a net margin of 8.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Patrick P. Goris sold 177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.71, for a total transaction of $29,684.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Theodore D. Crandall sold 13,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.77, for a total value of $2,358,833.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,872,865.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,724 shares of company stock valued at $6,100,662. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 6.6% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Palo Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the third quarter worth $1,987,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.8% in the third quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,313,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 10.1% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 104,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,937,000 after buying an additional 9,598 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the third quarter worth $149,000. 75.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

