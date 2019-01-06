Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Tesla (TSLA) Price Target to $290.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $340.00 to $290.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Oppenheimer set a $385.00 target price on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $412.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $324.77.

TSLA stock opened at $317.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.67, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Tesla has a one year low of $244.59 and a one year high of $387.46.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $4.67. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. Tesla had a negative net margin of 10.22% and a negative return on equity of 34.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla will post -5.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Antonio J. Gracias sold 8,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.58, for a total transaction of $2,664,496.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,727,356.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.26, for a total transaction of $338,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,908,359.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,890 shares of company stock valued at $20,889,086. 22.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Tesla by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,036,426 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,863,034,000 after purchasing an additional 59,018 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in Tesla by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 7,036,426 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,863,034,000 after purchasing an additional 59,018 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Tesla by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,817,290 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,805,014,000 after purchasing an additional 726,703 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,817,282 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,275,472,000 after purchasing an additional 485,095 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in Tesla by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,106,015 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $292,840,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the period. 59.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

